…receives certificate of return

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum has promised to focus on security, youths empowerment and education in his second term as governor from May.

Zulum made the promise on Thursday in Maiduguri after receiving his Certificate-of-Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as Governor-Elect.

“We will focus more on security and youth empowerments. We must give attention to quality education, health and zrband renewal of Maiduguri and Jere,” he pledged.

He thanked God for the opportunity given him again to serve got another four years. He said the opportunity was a renew hope for the people of the state.

He assured he will work for the good of all the people and accommodate all despite political differences.

He said those who did not win were as good as those who won, calling on all elected persons to embrace all.

“It takes courage to use personal resources, time to go into political contest,” he explained.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Borno, Bauchi and Yobe states, Maj Gen Moddibo Alkali (retd), who presented the certificates to Zulum and 28 elected House of Assembly members, assured the commission’s commitment to use technology to improve elections in Nigeria.