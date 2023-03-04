From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Langtang North and South Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar has assured the people of her constituency of her determination to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the last 16 years of her representation.

Reacting to her victory at just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, Hon. Lar gave the assurance in a statement tagged, “Appreciation On My Re-Election” and made available to Journalists in Jos.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Hon. Lar winner of Langtang North and South federal constituency election having meet up the requirements of law by polling a total of 42,080 votes to defeat the Executive Chairman of Langtang South Local Government, Mr. V.B Venman and former minister of Youths and Sports development, Mr. Solomon Dalung, candidates of All Progressive Congressive and Social Democratic Party who polled 21,345 and 3,369 votes respectively.

While appreciating her constituents for the confident reposed on her by re-electing for the fifth time, the Lawmaker says, “I write to express my heartfelt appreciation to you all for your continued support and for Re-electing me as your House of Representatives member for the fifth time. It is a great honor and privilege to be given this opportunity.

“I am deeply humbled by the trust and confidence you have reposed in me.”

The statement said in the last 16 years of her representation in the National Assembly alot has been accomplished and noted that “there is still much more to be done. With your help and support, I am committed to building on our successes and working tirelessly to address the challenges we face within our constituency.”

She promised to listen to the concerns of her constituents and engage them in dialogues that would lead to decisions making, particularly in pushing for motions and bills that would have positive impact on the lives of her constituents.

Hon. Lar further assured the people of her resolved to work closely with the people for the growth and development of the constituency and the state stressing that, “I am devoted to continuing serving as the member House of Representatives for Langtang North and South Federal Constituency and look forward to working together in the years ahead.”

According to the statement, “I will continue to listen to your concerns, engage in meaningful dialogue, make decisions, and push bills that reflect your needs and priorities. Together we shall continue to make progress and build a better future for all of us.”

It will be recalled that Honourable Lar has secured countless number of gainful employment for constituents in both federal, state and international organizations as well as attracted presence of many federal government agencies to Langtang North and South Local Government Areas in Plateau State.