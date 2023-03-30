From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Zika Bobby

As he clocked 71 years, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, restated his commitment to rebuild the country and renew the hope of the Nigerian people.

He described his election in the February 25 presidential election to govern Nigeria as the greatest birthday gift he has ever received and vowed never to squander the mandate.

The president-elect said his promises were not mere words to win over citizens but a bond with them.

In a statement he personally signed, he said:

“I thank all of you who have expressed your goodwill towards me on the occasion of my 71st birthday. I received your kind words with great pleasure and was profoundly touched by the depth of your care and support. Above all, I thank God Almighty for the life He has given me, for all the opportunities and doors He has opened to me along the way.

“This year in particular, I see this day as one of deep reflection. The spiritual meaning and significance of the holy month of Ramadan matter to me much more than the celebration of any individual milestone.

“Yet, this is my first birthday as the President-elect. A few weeks back, Nigerians gave me the honour of a lifetime. In exactly two months, on the 29th of May my term in office will begin. It is a rare privilege indeed, and one that I do not take lightly and shall not squander.

“With such a privilege already granted to me, I will not go so far as to suggest I am due any birthday presents this year. I have already been given the greatest gift. A chance to lead and fulfil destiny. An opportunity to champion your aspirations and to bring about the Nigeria of your dreams.

“I will, instead, use this day as an opportunity to reiterate my commitment to the great and important task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the hope of the Nigerian people. I campaigned hard and made important promises. Those promises were not mere words; professed glibly or cynically to win support. They represent a bond that binds me to the task of creating a better Nigeria for the benefit of every Nigerian, whether you voted for me or not. I have prepared for this moment all my life, I will not fail.

“Henceforth, may growth, hope, peace and compassion stand proudly and ring loudly throughout the land. May we find the right way and the good courage to turn our beloved country into a strong, just and prosperous home for all. May Almighty God bless all Nigerians.

•Democrat, true progressive, bridge builder –APC

While rejoicing with him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) described him as a democrat and true progressive that has built bridges transcending ethnic, religious and political boundaries.

The ruling party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said Tinubu’s message of renewed hope was heard by noble citizens that voted to elect him as the next president in the just-concluded election.

“The APC rejoices with Tinubu on the auspicious occasion of your 71st birthday anniversary. We celebrate an inimitable statesman with an unyielding quest for a freer, more just and vibrant Nigeria.

“As a democrat and true progressive, you have built bridges that transcend ethnic, religious and political boundaries, and inspired many to embrace those things that unite us as one people than divide us.

“Your message of Renewed Hope was heard by our noble citizens who voted massively to elect you as the next president in the just-concluded election.

“We pray that Almighty God will renew your strength and commitment to demonstrably improving the living conditions of our people.

“As you mark your 71st birthday anniversary, the Abdullahi Adamu-led national working committee, leaders, members and stakeholders of our party, join your well-wishers, at home and abroad, in praying to God to grant many more years in excellent health and divine wisdom in your illustrious service to our country and humanity,” APC said in the statement.

•Taiwan, Amu, congratulate

The Republic of China (Taiwan), in a congratulatory message by its Foreign Affairs Ministry and made available to Daily Sun by the Representative of Taiwan Trade Office in Nigeria, Mr. Andy Yih-Ping Liu, expressed confidence that Tinubu’s administration will take Nigeria’s economy and social development to new and enviable heights.

While wishing him successful endeavours as president of Nigeria, Taiwan said the outcome of the poll showcases the confidence Nigerians have in him. “This election showcases the confidence Nigerians have in your leadership, with shared values as promoters of democracy.”

The message read in part: “As you prepare to assume duties at the helm of the Nigerian government, we are confident that your administration will take Nigeria’s economy and social development to new and enviable heights.

“In this regards, the government of Taiwan remain poised that your belief in the rule of law and respect for the sovereignty of nations will guide the smooth development of bilateral relations between Nigeria and Taiwan.”

Similarly, chieftain of the APC and foremost occupational therapist, Mrs. Victoria Amu, described the call by the President-elect, for his 71st birthday to be marked with national prayers as a display of his sensitivity, patriotism, and readiness to serve the country empathetically and humanely.

Amu, who vied for a chance to represent Owan West in the Edo State House of Assembly said in a statement that Tinubu, with the move, has yet again shown his ability to deprioritise self and instead shine the spotlight on matters of national importance.

She also regarded the request as a confirmation of the president-elect’s collaborative approach to leadership and governance, as well as a foreshadow of what is to come, which is an inclusive administration where all Nigerians, regardless of faith and ethnicity, will be actively courted for their contributions and the attainment of set goals.

“For the second year running, our next president and leader, Tinubu, has remarkably requested that the spotlight be taken off him and instead placed on issues of national importance with humble requests for prayers for the progress of the nation,” Amu said.

“This is a mark of a leader who understands that leadership is not always about self-glorification. Setting a positive example, he has proven that he has no problem deprioritising his own concerns and needs in the interest of larger national goals, particularly Nigeria’s unity and economic well-being.”

“His call for prayer is a welcome and exemplary gesture and in honor of that, I pray that the Almighty God continues to show him his favor and bestow upon him the wisdom, patience, and tact to pilot the affairs of our nation at this particular time.”