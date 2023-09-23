…Says, “Some people think it is easy to live abroad. It is not. You work and work hard to make ends meet. For instance, the cost of your one-year rent in Nigeria is not up to what we pay as monthly rent. Life is tough here for immigrants.”

Princess Anne Inyang, now known as Pastor Anne Inyang, having been ordained a pastor in 2012, is the author of several popular songs used in churches both in Nigeria and abroad, such as “Things are getting better,” “God cannot lie,” “You are worthy Lord,” “Open the floodgates,” “My helper,” “Akanam Nkwe” etc. These songs have been translated into many languages.

She shot into limelight with the release of her debut album “All the way with Jesus” with the evergreen hit track “Akanam Nkwe” in 1996. Two years later, she resigned her well paid job in the bank and went into full time music gosple ministry.

Her gift and talents have taken her and her Saints Music Crew to about 26 cities in the United States of America, Black History month events in Detroit, Michigan, ministered in Poland, England, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya and almost all the states in Nigeria.

To date, she has six albums to her credit. Recently, she did a peace song on her home country Nigeria entitled: “Our helper” adapted from her old song “My helper.” Her current single, “My thanksgiving”, delivered in a traditional setting, is creating waves on air.

She has won several laurels both locally and internationally. Speaking with Sunday Sun, the Canada-based gospel artiste spoke about her lives journey as she clocked a year older yesterday, what she missed about Nigeria and lots more.

Tell us more about your early journey as a gospel artiste?

I started music from the age of 12 years when I was discovered by the late Bobby Benson singing. Me and my group of four girls were invited to his birthday party. We sang and this heralded the beginning of singing in his club. My lyrics changed when I had a divine encounter with Christ.

I have written several theme songs for churches – songs like

“Let your glory fall, “Pure fire,” “Holy habitation,” “Fully committed,” “Power in the word,” and the school anthems of some schools in Lagos, Nigeria. After having served in TREM for many years, I later became the Music Director of one of the most formidable choirs of the 80s and 90s, the Evergreen Evangel Voices of TREM, a position I held for 10 years

Could you share some of your memories in Nigeria as a singer?

I performed in several mega concerts in Nigeria at the Aso Villa for past presidents, the Calabar Carnival for the Cross Rivers State government. I performed severally with my band for the Akwa Ibom State government, MEGA JAM (House on the Rock Church Abuja), Reinhard Bonnke’s crusades, Benny Hinn’s Crusades, Rev Yinka Yusuf’s crusades, Rivers State Christmas Jam, TREM kingdom music concerts, Church programmes in various parts of Nigeria, U.S. Embassy Jazz Nights in Lagos, COSON in the Church concerts, weddings and events both within Nigeria and internationally. I had shared international stages with gospel greats like; Donnie McClurkin, Ron Kenoly, Kurt Carr, Alvin Slaughter, Benjamin Dube, Lionel Peterson, Aretha Franklin, Cece Winans, Martha Munizzi, Chief Ebenezer Obey, Panam Percy Paul, Onyeka Onwenu, Sammie Okposo, Asu Ekiye, Hope David, Midnight Crew and many others.

You have been away for almost five years, what do you miss about Nigeria?

I miss the joy of performing in my local dialect. Even though I do minister in some Nigerian churches in Canada, it is always a mixed crowd so in order to let the people understand me, I have to do songs majorly in the English Language. I also miss our fresh foods. Our foods are very organic, no GMOs, but what we manage to buy from African stores here are dried leaves, dried fish and dried pepper!

A lot of people want to be where you are (Canada), what’s your advice to them, especially the youths?

Time and chance happens to us all, but my advice is to be where God wants you to be. Pray and ask God for guidance and direction, connect with the right people (a tree does not make a forest), networking is important to success.

Yesterday was your birthday, what lessons have you learnt about life?

Yes, yesterday, 23rd September, was my birthday. I am grateful for God’s protection, provision, good health and youthfulness. One thing I have learnt in life, especially working in the healthcare sector over here, is that whether you believe it or not, you cannot be young forever. There will be a time you would no longer be able to do things for yourself, so make hay while the sun shines. Prepare for your retirement! A lot of people do not, that is why they die out of boredom and lack, shortly after retiring! Youths think they will be young forever. That na lie! Develop a savings culture. Start saving from your youth for your retirement and plan for the future.

Do you still sing abroad, any album released?

I have released two new singles this year – Our Helper (focusing on happenings in Nigeria and asking for God’s intervention) and currently promoting My Thanksgiving, which is a thanksgiving song for any occasion. All can be found on my YouTube channel.

If there’s anything like reincarnation, would you still want to be a Nigerian?

I believe there is nothing like reincarnation, but if there is, I would still love to be a Nigerian, but not with the type of governments we have been having. Nigeria is blessed with enough natural resources that can make lives better for our people, but the leaders enrich only themselves and their families, and the rest of the people are impoverished. Their ambition to get into public service is just to grab and grab money for their selfish ends. Some of us have no business living abroad if things were better in our country. I miss our fresh organic foods and our fashion. I miss the glitz and glamour of being a celebrity! Some people think it is easy to live abroad. It is not. You work and work hard to make ends meet. For instance, the cost of your one-year rent in Nigeria is not up to what we pay as monthly rent. Life is tough here for immigrants. Even if you were a graduate with Masters degree in Nigeria, you have to go back to school here and study in order to get a better job otherwise you will be stuck doing menial jobs with all your degree from Nigeria.