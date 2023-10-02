By Rita Okoye

Ilebaye Odiniya has emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show, smiling home with the grand prize of N120 million, the highest since the show debuted.

Mercy Eke emerged the first runner up while Ceec was the second runner up.

Ilebaye whose real name is Ilebaye Odiniya is a 22-year-old model and businesswoman.

She is a Criminology and Security Studies graduate and entrepreneur. She loves swimming, partying, bowling, and shopping, and considers herself a controversial, adventurous go-getter.

Ilebaye doesn’t believe in love and feels romantic relationships are all about pretense.

“Maybe one day I will find a reason to believe in love, for now, not a chance,” she says