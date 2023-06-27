From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than 400 youths and Women in Onitsha North and South of Anambra State have been trained in entrepreneurial skills to be employers of labour, attracted by Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu.

The participants after the training on how to produce Bleach, Dettol, Izal, Liquid soap, Car wash, Shambo, Vasiline, Aftershave and insecticide received certificates and the sum of N60,000 each from Hon. Ikpeazu to start their own business.

The three-day training programme which was organzied by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Empowerment in conjunction with Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), facilatated by Zalan Imperium Nigeria limited and Dylaz Global Services Limited were held at Sharon Hall Onitsha and Obeleagu Hall St. Mary’s Catholic church Onitsha respectively.

Addressing the participants at their various venues of the training, the Chief Registrar of IAP, Ibrahim Abdul-Hamid represented by Allhassan B. Usman and Useni Shamsudeen Adamu commended them for the opportunity to acquire relevant skills to be self reliance.

He commended Hon. Ikpeazu for attracting various empowerment programmes to her constituency to alliviate poverty and create jobs for the teeming youths and Women.

Abdul-Hamid said that the capacity building was geared towards improving the wellbeing of the Onitsha North and South constituents especially the youths and Women.

He also commended the participant’s zeal and commitment during the training sessions and urged them to go into the society to training more people and create jobs.

According to him, “technology is the key to development in the dewindling economy. Skill acquisition is very important for the youths for job opportunities. The youths and Women should be focused and learn skills to sustain them in the era of jobless society.

“We thank Hon. Ikpeazu for the seed money given to the participants to start their own business. We urged you to make good use of the money to establish your business to be self reliance and should not depend on government for job opportunities but rather be the creator of jobs in the society”.

The Managing Director of Zalan Imperium Nigeria Limited and Dylaz Global Services Limited the facilitiator of the training Mr. Ilorah Fabian Ilochi thanked Hon. Ikeazu for always attracting various empowerment programmes and Skill acquisition to the constituency.

He said that the training was to empower women to put food on the table for their families and remove the youths from the streets of Onitsha for meaningful engagement for the betterment of the society.

Earlier, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe who declared the training opened, charged the participants to add the experience garnered to their businesses and other jobs due to economic hardship bedeviling the country.

Igwe Achebe who was represented by Chief Tony Obiese thanked Hon. Ikpeazu for her numerous empowerment programmes attracted to Onitsha North and South constituency urged her not to relent.

He said that she has put smiles to the faces of downtrodden , the indigent women and uplifting the poor in her constituency and prayed God to continue to sustain and grant her heart desires.

Some of the participants Frank Onuoha, Francis Nwoye, Oby Okafor, Chinedu Ofoegbu, Ijeoma Igbo, Ekene Ogene and Oluchukwu Anagor thanked Hon. Ikpeazu for the opportunity to be self employed.

They however commended the facilitiator and the resource persons of the training for their commitment and resilience through out the programme.

They promised to make good use of the seed money to establish their own businesses in order to employ and train more people in their various locality.