From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has tasked the judiciary to ensure it continues to play her role as the last hope of the common man by dispensing justice without fear nor favor.

Ikpeazu gave the task during the swearing in ceremony of the substantive Chief Judge of the state, Justice Lilian Abai held at the Government House Umuahia ,

Ikpeazu congratulated the new Chief Judge on her new appointment and for striving to rise to the Pinnacle of her judicial career.

He expressed the hope that Abai’s tenure would be successful, having made tremendous strides when she was acting Chief Judge.

Justice Abai in her acceptance speech, thanked the Governor for abiding by the provisions of the constitution and ensuring that the processes leading to her appointment were without rancor.

She pledged to abide by her oath of office as well as to work to uplift the judiciary through quick dispensation of justice.

Justice Abai equally pledged to work in harmony with the state government for the betterment of the state.

The oaths of office and allegiance were administered on the new Chief Judge by the alternate Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of the State, Mrs Ugochimdi Ejiogu.

The event attracted the presence of the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, and others.