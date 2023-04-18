From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the Management of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), to immediately cancel the increase in School Fees announced by it.

Management had made an increment of over 300 percent in fees across board in the institution. For instance, Pharmacy students were asked to pay N661,500 as school fees, from former fees of N122,000.

Public administration students were to pay N400,000 from N112,000, while Law students were to pay N1m, from the former fees of about N400, 000.

In a statement, Governor stated that the increase which was over 350 percent was unacceptable to the State Government, especially in view of the current economic realities in the country.

The Governor while acknowledging that it was becoming increasingly challenging for the University to play its role under the current fiscal regime, however added that the University Management must understand clearly that it must ensure that children of the poor in the State are given the opportunity to access tertiary education.

Governor Ikpeazu further directed the University Management to engage with all relevant stakeholders in the University Community and have robust discussions before contemplating any geometric hike in School Fees.

He assured that the State Government will continue to support the institution with subventions.