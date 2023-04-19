From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the management of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) to rescind its recent 300 per cent increase in school fees for students.

The increment, which was across board in the institution, had seen pharmacy students paying N661,500 as school fees, from the former fees of N122,000; just as Public Administration students were to pay N400,000 from N112,000; and Law students were to pay N1 million from the former fees of about N400,000.

The governor said the increase was unacceptable to government, especially in view of the current economic realities in the country.

The governor while acknowledging it was becoming increasingly challenging for the university to play its role under the current fiscal regime, however added that the university management must understand clearly that it must ensure children of the poor are given the opportunity to access tertiary education.

Governor Ikpeazu further directed the university management to engage with all relevant stakeholders in the university community and have robust discussions before contemplating any geometric hike in school fees.

He assured the state government will continue to support the institution with subventions.