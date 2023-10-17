Former Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has been described as a leadership institution that needs to be studied carefully by historians and aspiring leaders in Nigeria in order to appreciate service to the people without noise.

This was stated by former Commissioner for Information in Abia State, Chief John Okiyi Kalu in Aba while felicitating with the 4th Executive Governor of Abia State on his 59th birthday anniversary. Chief Okiyi identified some of the leadership traits of the Governor to include primal humility, self confidence integrity, peaceful disposition and ability to integrate all development indices to achieve the overall objective of better life for the people.

While wishing the former Governor many happy years on earth, Chief Okiyi called on leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people and focus on doing the job necessary to protect and uplift them without needless media focus as according to him “leadership is more about personal character and focus on what matters to the people than showmanship associated with entertainment industry”.

Continuing he said, “in many areas of leadership Dr Ikpeazu is a pathfinder but because of his seeming media shyness others get to take glory for his well thought out interventions. For instance, not many people remember that he is actually the one who introduced rigid pavement (cement ) technology in road construction within the south east region but today the minister of work is deploying that technology nationally.”