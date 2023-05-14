We’ll picket offices by Monday – Labour

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed all workers in Abia state who had been on strike since last week over non-payment of salaries, to resume work at their offices immediately.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem said the resumption of work would ensure the implementation of the governor’s directive that arrears of salaries owed the workers be paid.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Abia chapter which allowed staff in the relevant offices responsible for payment of workers’ salaries to resume work, is insisting if by Monday the workers were not paid, they would picket the offices.

Ezem explained that the recent court order freezing various Government Accounts was responsible for the non-payment of salaries to ministries and parastatals for the month of March and April 2023.

“Despite the current challenge of the State Government with its Bankers, the Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the office of the Accountant General to commence payment of salaries to ministries and parastatals from today (Friday, May 12, 2023).

“Accordingly, Government wish to place on record that no core civil servant and or ministry are owed salaries before now.

“Furthermore, salaries of local Government staff are up to date save for the inherited five months arrears out of which three months has been paid and the outstanding two months is being addressed”.

The release made it clear that Government was conscious of its obligation to its workforce and will ensure there are no half measures as it affect the welfare of Abia workers.

Meanwhile, Emma Alozie, Secretary of State Council of Congress in a release said it is a known fact that government does not have the prerogative to call off a strike it did not declare.

He added that Congress allowed the staff of some Government offices responsible for payment of workers’ salaries to resume work, insisting if by Monday salaries were not paid, Labour will picket the said offices as the strike was still on.

Labour in the state commenced a strike at midnight of Monday, May 8 over non-payment of workers’ salaries and this has paralyzed Government activities.