Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has called on the incoming President to run an all-inclusive government that would give citizens equal rights to contribute their quota towards the development of the nation, irrespective of tribe, religion and status.

He said running an all-inclusive government would open a new vista to identify and address some of the challenges confronting the nation, including insecurity, economy, infrastructure, among others.

The Abia governor said he was proud of his administration, especially efforts in the areas of capacity building, training of artisans, and promotion of made-in-Aba shoes and garments that are yielding positive results.

Ikpeazu expressed joy, stressing that Aba garment and shoemakers could now match shoulder-to -holder with the best designers in the world, as their products were at present in high demand.

He disclosed that his administration established the Abia SME Bank to provide funding for petty traders, SMEs, render business advisory services on basic bookkeeping and how to obtain loans from the Bank of Industry and other funding agencies.

He said that his administration equally collaborated with the rural agency for electrification, which is a Federal Government initiative to ensure steady power supply across Aba, especially the Ariaria International Market and Umuehilegbu Industrial cluster in other to enhance productivity.

Ikpeazu said he would be leaving office as a happy man, adding that aside from politics, one of his personal accomplishments is the completion of the first written book on Biochemistry of Environmental Pollution.

He reiterated that his ability to write a book on a technical subject matter, “The Molecular Basis of Environmental Pollution” makes him a man of many parts who do not depend on politics.