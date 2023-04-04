From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji and Senator Nkechi Nwaogu have commensurates with the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu over the death of his first wife, Dr. Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

In a condolence message, Ikpeazu said he received with deep sadness, the news of the passing on of the wife of the former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Ifeoma at the age of 61.

In the tribute, Ikpeazu described the deceases as a humane and kind woman who was warm, gentle and unassuming.

The Governor urged Kalu and his family to bear the loss with fortitude and with the assurance that this is the path all mortals must go.

This is even as the Governor urged the Uzor Kalu family, as Christians, to have assurances in the resurrection of the dead.

In his message, the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Orji, described the death of Mrs Ifeoma as a rude shock to him and a painful loss to the State.

Orji eulogised the former Abia First Lady as a woman of virtue who was dedicated to the service of the people and committed to the growth of the state even after her husband had left office.

While condoling with Kalu, the Speaker prayed God to grant the departed eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Also condoling the former governor, Sen. Nwaogu said she was saddened over the death of the former Abia First Lady.

Nwaogu who described Mrs Kalu as a woman who lived a dedicated and devoted life while on earth said the deceased used the opportunities God gave her to impact meaningfully on lives of the less privileged in the society.

She recalled her motherly role as Abia State first Lady from 1999 to 2007 when she made painstaking efforts to reduce maternal mortality and improved the healthcare of nursing women.

She further encouraged the bereaved family to take solace in God as He is the giver, taker of life.

Senator Nwaogu prayed God Almighty to grant the deceased eternal life and her family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.