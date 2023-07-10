From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The gale of defections in the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued with the defection by Mr. Gideon Ikhine.

An engineer and deputy director general of the Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020, he is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman, PDP Ward 7 (Ukpenu/ Ujoelen/ Emuhi) Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area and dated July 8, 2023, Ikhine did not give his reasons for leaving the PDP.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to the growth and success of this party over the years, with Peoples Democratic Party recording outstanding results from my Ward all through the 24 years of working with you.

“My commitment to the people of Ward 7, Esan-West Local Government and Edo people remains firm and resolute to keep serving them in other capacity”, the letter said.

Ikhine, however stated when contacted on phone, that “It was for personal reasons” that he left the PDP.

On his governorship ambition and his next destination, he said “I am still consulting but I will definitely be joining the APC few days from now and I will address a press conference soon to clear the grey areas.”

Senator bigwigs like Senator Matthew Uhroghide and Kenneth Imansuangbon had recently dumped the PDP.