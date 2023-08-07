By Rita Okoye

Steve Ikechukwu Onyema better known as Ike BBnaija has emerged the Head of House for week three on the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition.

All Housemates were tasked with two jigsaw games to complete in under five minutes, the first was the words Head of House and the other was a tower of Big Brother eyes. Ike completed it in record time and won the game.

He replaces Kiddwaya who won the Head of House game last week, he gets unrestricted access to the HOH lounge, bedroom and gym and also has immunity this week from eviction nominations.

He also gets to pick four BFFs who get to share some of the privileges he enjoys this week. To the surprise of many Ike picked Mercy as one of his BFFs, he also selected Venita, Cee-C and Seyi.

After the Head of House games, housemates went in for the Black Envelope game, but this week had a twist that left everyone speechless. Seyi found the Black Envelope but inside the envelope was HOH gym privilege but no immunity for this week.