From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Leaders of Ijesaland in Osun State have chided Governor Ademola Adeleke for suspending the take-off of the University of Ilesa, insisting that there is no justification for his action.

Speaking in Ilesa, the former Chairman, Governing Council of Ilesa College of Education, Kunle Odeyemi, described as ‘absurd’ the composition of an ad-hoc committee to work out modalities for the take take-off the University that had been passed by the House of Assembly, accented to and gazetted by the former state governor.

Odeyemi who spoke at a press conference attended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders of the Ijesa South constituency, said it is the ‘highest level of pettiness and political immaturity,’ for Adeleke to put the takeoff of the university on hold having been listed by JAMB and National Universities Commission (NUC).

“If not for petty politics, how could you put on hold a process that had fulfilled all necessary legal and administrative requirements and satisfied by the previous administration led by Gboyega Oyetola?

“Governor Adeleke should know that governance is supposed to be about the interests of the people but with Adeleke, governance is about vendetta and unnecessary politics of bitterness”.

Speaking also, the former Commissioner for Works in Osun, Engr Remi Omowaiye emphasized that what the governor had done with the university is a big insult to the people of Ijesaland, saying Adeleke decided to play politics with no other thing than the age-long dream of the people.

He noted that suspending the already constituted governing council with the likes of Prof. Isaac Adewole, Prof. Sola Akinrinade, Prof. Labo Poopola, Prof. Mrs. Oluyemisi Obilade, High Chief Akinwande Akinola, and Rasheed Sarumi who are eminent Ijesa personality with records of distinction is a big insult to Ijesaland.

Earlier, Osun East APC Senatorial candidate, Ajibola Famurewa urged the people of Ijesaland to be calm, noting that when the former Governor of the State, Oyetola returns as the governor, he will restore the glory of the university.

“People can see that the PDP does not have anything good in stock for Ijesaland, they have stopped our water project, all this will be restored when Oyetola returns,” Famurewa added.