Slams Wike, Udom over anti-Ijaw actions

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has listed its expectations for the incoming government of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

IYC national spokesman, Mr Ebilade Ekerefe, who stated this in his address on the occasion of the celebration of the 2023 Boro Day celebration, noted that compared to the administrations of late President Umaru Musa Yar Adua and the Goodluck Jonathan administrations, the Ijaw nation has fared badly under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Council listed a new partnership from the Tinubu government with the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta region as well as free and fair elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo State.

“Simply put, the Ijaw youths are looking forward to a new partnership between the Niger Delta region and the incoming administration. We believe that Asiwaju Tinubu, as a former activist and democrat, will understand the plight of the people of the Niger Delta more and accede to the genuine desire of our people and our development.

”The coming elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa will be a litmus test of what the Tinubu government will turn out to be. Just as Yar’Adua admitted that the election that brought him to power was not credible and did everything possible for electoral reforms, we expect Tinubu to realise that the vast majority of the Nigerian people believe that he was not their choice. But having been declared as president, he needs to win back the confidence of the people by ensuring that free, fair and credible elections are conducted in the aforementioned states.

“As Ijaw youths, we will remain vigilant as we cannot allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to subvert the will of the people during the November governorship election in Bayelsa. “

The IYC while commending former Bayelsa governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for spearheading the move to exhume the remains of late Isaac Boro from Lagos to be buried in Bayelsa State also commended Bayelsa governor, Senator Douye Diri his “pragmatic leadership and peaceful disposition, which has endeared the Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation to the rest of the world”

They however frown at the moves by Akwa- Ibom state governor, Emmanuel Udom and Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike to oppress Ijaw people in their states.

According to them the recent attempts to annex some Ijaw territories under the guise of remapping by Governor Udom against judicial pronouncement is undemocratic.

“We condemn this anti-democratic approach by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and call on him to desist as this decision has the potential to obliterate his legacies after eight years in office.

“We commend the Ijaws, most especially, the youths of Eastern Obolo, for resisting this move and we assure them that the Ijaw Youth Council are in solidarity with them.”

On the recent demolition of Bayelsa State Property in Rivers State, the IYC said it is politics taken too far by a sister state.

“We condemn the “unbrotherly” politics of Gov. Wike. He should know that the creation of Rivers and Bayelsa states was a result of the struggle of the late Ijaw hero, Adaka Boro. Therefore, demolishing the buildings belonging to Bayelsa State in Rivers State is politics taken too far. No reasonable, progressive mind will support such provocative action.”