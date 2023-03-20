The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has raised an alarm over a power tussle at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), instigated by the Board Chairman, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, against the management team of the commission.

The IYC states that the in-house power clash is a clear attempt to subvert the functions of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and other Executive members of the Commission’s Management board.

According to the IYC’s national spokesman, Mr Ebilade Ekerefe, the rebel act being launched against the management board of the commission by Onochie is capable of derailing the functions of NDDC in the region.

He warned that she would have IYC to contend with if she continues on the path to destroy the interventionist agency, saying “What Ms Onochie is doing and working so hard to achieve has never before been reported since the inception of the NDDC and has been calculated to spite Ijaw people and Bayelsans in particular.”

Ekerefe urged well-meaning persons within the presidency to call Onochie to order. He also called on the NDDC management to remain focused and not allow selfish and inordinate interests to distract them from working according to the mandate handed them by President Buhari, saying: “We would employ both legal means and all other means we have to ensure she fails in her mission to destroy the NDDC.”