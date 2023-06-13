From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw nation has been thrown into mourning following twin auto crashes that claimed the lives of nine people.

Investigations revealed that the first accident, which occurred along Gwagwalada- Abuja Road, claimed the lives of six band members of the Ijaw music maestro, Barrister Smooth.

They were billed to perform in Abuja at the reception to be organised by some newly inaugurated National Assembly members. They had boarded a train from Warri to Itakpe and embarked on the remaining part of the journey by road, when the Toyota Sienna car in which they were traveling had a collision with a tanker belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

It was learnt that three of the victims died on the spot while three others died in the hospital. The driver was also said to have died instantly. Sources close to the music family of Barrister Smooth said immediately the sad news was broken to the musical star, he broke down and had to be sedated.

“The news of the accident broke Barrister Smooth. When the news was broken to him, he broke down immediately and had to be sedated. He was not even told about those involved before he broke down. He was taken to the hospital, so that we can manage him,” the source said.

In the second accident, four supporters club members of Bayelsa Queens died along the Kwale- Asaba road. They were on the road to Asaba to cheer up Bayelsa Queen in the NWL cup finals. The deceased, all from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, were identified as Philemon Igidi, Kurotimi Igali, Eze Igali and Clement Diripigi.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has expressed deep sadness over the twin accidents that claimed the lives of at least 10 Ijaw indigenes, on Sunday.

Governor Diri, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, yesterday, described it as a Black Sunday for Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation. He said the state was thrown into mourning as news of the sad incidents filtered in.

The Bayelsa governor said their death was painful as the youths were active and impacting lives through their musical talent as well as following their passion to support the state’s darling female football team.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa State, I extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. I also commiserate with the leader of the band, Barrister Smooth.

“These are very unfortunate and sad incidents that claimed the lives of our active youths. It is a great loss to our state and the Ijaw nation as young talents and bread winners following their passion had suddenly departed. I pray that the Lord consoles the families for the painful loss that they have suffered. I also pray for quick healing and recovery for those who were injured.”