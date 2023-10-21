…As group condemns election-induced violence in Bayelsa State

By Omoniyi Salaudeen

A coalition of Ijaw interest groups has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of deliberate marginalization of the Ijaws in political appointments, demanding fairness, equity, and justice.

The group noted that the Ijaws had been completely left out of the Federal Government’s appointment except for a minister of state position.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), Chief Bukazi Etete, on behalf of the group, called for the inclusion of Ijaws in the management of the affairs of the nation, adding that the fourth largest ethnic group in the country could not be ignored in such a brazen manner.

It reads in part: “Being conscious of the unfortunate economic, political and social deprivations, the unjustifiable denial of access to wealth creation through the ownership and management of our God-endowed natural resources in line with the tenets of fiscal federalism, the least the Federal Government can do to assuage the ill feeling of the Ijaw people is to have adequate representation in Federal appointments to create a sense of belonging.

“It is in the light of the above facts that we call on the Federal Government to reconsider its stand and include Ijaws in the management of the Federal Government. They say a word is enough for the wise. The new generation of Ijaw men and women will not play second fiddle.

Also worried by the threat of violence in Bayelsa State ahead of the November 11 governorship election, the group condemned the spate of politically motivated killings in certain parts of the state and urged all parties concerned to eschew violence and maintain peace during and after the poll.

While condemning the threat of violence, the Forum advised the youths not to allow themselves to be used as tools to kill one another for the selfish interest of politicians.

The concerned elders enjoined the people of Bayelsa State not to sell their votes but to ensure that they choose the best candidate that would promote good governance in the interest of all and sundry.

“We are particularly disturbed by the recent politically motivated killings in certain parts of the state. This is not in our character as Bayelsans. We therefore strongly condemn these acts of politically motivated violence in our state and urge all politicians to desist from sponsoring any act that will threaten the peace before, on, or during the election.

“The citizens should be allowed to perform their civic responsibilities without intimidation and any form of inducement. All candidates are advised to reign in their supporters who are susceptible to violence. Bayelsa state should not be turned into a battlefield or theatre of war because of election.

“Bayelsans should use the opportunity of electing a Governor to choose a Leader with character, competence, conscience, capacity, courage, credibility and accountability.”

The Coalition, therefore, called on “INEC, the security agencies, and parties involved in the conduct of the election to be impartial, fair to all, firm and defend the tenets of democracy in the conduct of the elections,” the group declared.