By Doris Obinna

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) has announced it will officially launch its state-of-the-art multi-campus of excellence in public healthcare, treatment training, and research to bring quality health services within the reach of millions of Nigerians.

The institute in a statement disclosed that the IHVN Campus, located on Plot 62, Emeritus Umaru Shehu Avenue, Cadastral Zone, COO, Abuja, is a combination of leasable office buildings, clinical laboratories for diagnosis, research, and training, functional clinic spaces for patient care and clinical trials, bio-specimen repositories for storage and management of bio-specimens, multi-media lecture auditoriums and meeting rooms and offices.

The event, which will take place on June 6, will be preceded by a scientific seminar on addressing local health challenges through quality research and partnership. The seminar will bring together key scientists and public-private stakeholders in the health sector with Director, Institute of Human Virology, Baltimore USA, Prof. Robert Gallo; Executive Director, International Research Center of Excellence (IRCE), Professor Alash’le Abimiku and Director General of Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, as the main speakers.

“As an internationally recognised local and nonprofit organization, IHVN is structured to develop and maintain linkages with other local and international organisations, in collaborative ways that support the government of Nigeria’s health sector strategic plans.

“IHVN focuses on the prevention, treatment, and management of diseases such as HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria, COVID-19, cancer, and other infectious and non-infectious diseases.”

Speaking about the development, the Chief Executive Officer, IHVN, Dr. Patrick Dakum, said: “The commissioning of the IHVN Campus demonstrates the Institute’s commitment as a leader in providing health service implementation, capacity building, research and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare services through innovative and evidence-based strategies.

“With its two centers now on campus; the Program Implementation Center (PIC) and the International Research Center of Excellence, the Institute will continue to develop training and expertise for the sustainability of HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria, and cancer programs.

“The commissioning of the IHVN campus is expected to revolutionize the fight against emerging infectious and non-infectious diseases in Nigeria and the African Continent.”