From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Institute of Health Service Administrators of Nigeria (IHSAN) has called for routine checks of hospitals’ equipment for safety of the staff and patients.

The National President of the Institute of Health Service Administrators of Nigeria (IHSAN), Pst. RoseMary Archibong, Esq, who made the call in a statement issued in Calabar at the weekend, decried the spate of deaths in nation’s hospitals, especially the death of Dr Vwaere Diaso.

Dr Vwaere Diaso, a young and promising medical doctor in an elevator accident in Lagos.

Pst. Archibong, former commissioner in the ministries of Information and Commerce, described the circumstances of Dr. Diaso demise as “very unfortunate, devastating, regrettable and condemnable.”

The national President said her death (Diaso) underscores the expediency for regular routine checks on hospital equipment, utilities and infrastructure to avoid such ugly incident, emphasising on the need for maintenance culture, security and safety training for all staff regularly.

“We call on hospital administrators to apply their administrative skills always and ensure effective coordination of hospital functions, in order to avoid unnecessary deaths and litigations on medical negligence.

“The Institute wishes the young soul of Dr. Diaso a peaceful repose and her family, friends and professional colleagues, the fortitude to bear this loss.

“We hope the health sector learns from her death and reposition for better medical services delivery,” she stated.