By Brown Chimezie

The Eze Ndigbo Ghana, Chukwudi Ihenetu, has congratulated member representing, Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ugonna Ozurigbo, on his appointment as Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Ministry and Amnesty Affairs.

He commended the legislative dexterity, people-orientated leadership disposition of the federal legislator and lauded him for distinguishing himself in the business of legislation through verified recorded achievements during his first term in office.

In the same vein, Ihenetu also saluted the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, for their election into these leadership positions describing it as a call to service and nation building through people-oriented legislation.

He specifically eulogised the effective leadership style and politics of humanity of Kalu.

The Ezeigbo Ghana recalled that he was among the 2020 Federal Government delegation led by then Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila that visited Ghana for a town hall meeting with the Nigerian community and Ghanaian President, Nnana Akufo-Addo to seek common diplomatic solutions to the problem of alleged lock down of shops of Nigerians by Ghanaian Trade Union Officials.

Eze Ihenetu expressed confidence in the legislative capacity of Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, to deliver on his mandate.

Ihenetu described Ozurigbo as a dynamic and highly focused young politician who has carved his own niche through his spread of constituency projects and several empowerment programmes.