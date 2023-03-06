From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Chairman of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Imo State, Greg Egu, has taken a swipe at former governor of Imo State,Emeka Ihedioha,urging him to make way for another contestant in the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

Egu, chatting with reporters in Owerri, noted that Ihedioha has been in politics for a very long time and needed to give another person a chance from PDP.

He said “Ihedioha has been at the federal house for many years and became governor, It wasn’t our wish for what happened to happen the way it did,but he has to give chance to others.

“What audacity, he can’t be governor again and we can guarantee that ,if we bring out anybody from Owerri zone ,he would defeat him ,he can’t continue to playn this game and everybody continues to watch him.

“When the time comes we shall definitely know but he can’t be governor again,” Egu boasted.