=Battles Rashford, Emerson, Others

By Ephraim Nwosu

In form Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho tops the list of six nominees for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February following his superlative performances for the Foxes.

The 26-year-old was instrumental to his club’s victory in two, out of four league games played throughout February, 2023. He scored and registered two assists in City’s 4-2 win away at Aston Villa, also found the net and provided an assist in their 4-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium to put him in strong contention for the prestigious PL award.

The quartet of Jay Jay Okocha, Osaze Odemwingie, Odion Ighalo and Iheanacho are the only Nigerian players to have won the prestigious EPL award with Odemwingie claiming the award more than once, as he won it thrice in September 2010, April 2011 and February 2012.

Despite being favourite to win the award, ‘Senior Man’ as Iheanacho is fondly called would likely face stiff competition from red-hot Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford, Tottenham Hotspur defender, Emerson. High flying Fulham are the only team with two nominees as former Arsenal goalkeeper, Bernd Leo and winger Manor Solomon both received nominations. Rounding off the list is Aston Villa’s forward Ollie Watkins.