From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The cold war between the Police Service Commission(PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force may have come to an end with the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Alkali Baba, having paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the PSC, Solomon Arase, at his office on Monday.

Alkali, accompanied by members of the police management team, went into a closed door meeting with the PSC chair where they discussed measures to improve the mutual relationship between the NPF and the PSC, and identify new pathways for stronger partnership.

The IGP in his address, said his visit would no doubt improve the relationship between the Police and PSC which would automatically improve the security situation of the country.

He said “I am at the Police Service Commission to congratulate the assumption to office of the new Chairman, IGP Solomon Arase (retd).

“When there is proper leadership, guidance, sense of direction, discipline, promotion, appointment, people will be motivated to do the right thing.

“We will cooperate with you and make your duty easy. We want to urge you look into other areas than promotion and discipline of the personnel people are talking about that will improve service delivery by the Force

Welcoming the IGP and the police management team to his office, Arase, described the visit as a dawn of a new robust relationship between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force, saying “there is going to be a paradigm shift between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

“I commend you for coming, we are going to make constant to enable us to eliminate Communication gap which can bring suspicion if there is communication gap between two parties, it will give room for suspicions which not argue well.

“I have met with members of the Commission and others, discipline and the welfare of the personnel of the NPF will be our priority infractions will be severally sanctioned, when you see the list of promotions you will not find the names of officers having pending cases of infractions,” he said.

“We are going to liaise with Development partners for the training and retraining of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force provision of needed equipment for proper policing of the country.”

Continuing, the PSC chair said “During my tenure, we are going to organise series of retreats outside the federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja to rob minds together on how to better the Nigeria Police Force, this is a dawn of new robust relationship between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force and we shall all be happy in it.”