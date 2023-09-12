From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has set up a committee review of firearms licensing and regulations by the Nigeria Police Force, in line with the Firearms Act and other extant laws, in the interest of public safety and general security.

The committee’s mandate, according to the IGP, will encompass a thorough assessment of current firearms licensing procedures and regulations, with the aim of enhancing their effectiveness, transparency, and accountability. He said police will engage with relevant stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society organisations, and experts in the field, to ensure a holistic and well-informed review.

To this end, the IGP has charged all state Commissioners of Police and supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Commands, and tactical squads to commence a total clampdown on the illegal fabrication, sale, possession, and use of prohibited firearms in the country. He has equally called on Nigerians to report suspicious activities related to firearms to their local police divisions or via the various NPF social media platforms for prompt response.

The IGP, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, said the gesture is in furtherance of his zeal to tackle all forms of insecurity in the country.

Adejobi, in the statement, said the IGP has issued a stern warning to all individuals involved in the wrongful possession of arms and light weapons, reiterated that illegal proliferation of firearms and light weapons pose significant threats to the peace and stability of our nation.

“In the light of this, the Nigeria Police Force is resolutely determined to combat the illegal fabrication, sales, possession and use of arms emphasising that possessing firearms without the appropriate licenses and permits is not only a violation of the law, but also a grave danger to society. He assured that the Nigeria Police Force will spare no effort in pursuing and prosecuting those engaged in illegal activities to the full extent of the law.