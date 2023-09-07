From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the upgrading of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to a Department in the Nigeria Police Force.

The gesture is to consolidate current strides in the advancement of police efforts to strengthen and enhance the NPF intelligence capabilities for an improved internal security mechanism with a view to bolstering the ability to combat modern-day challenges effectively.

As part of the transformative move, the IGP has approved the appointment of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Habu Sani, a seasoned and highly experienced officer, as the new Head of the Force Intelligence Department (FID).

A graduate of Geography from Usman Danfodiyo University, DIG Habu Sani, was appointed as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1992. He has attended various specialized and strategic courses, including Intermediate Command, Advance Criminal Intelligence Analyst, Advance Intelligence Processing, Technical Intelligence Management Methodology, and False Document and Border Police Technique Courses. DIG Habu Sani has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities within the Nigeria Police Force, including ACP Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Technical Intelligence Unit, and AIG in charge of Force Intelligence Bureau. He was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Force Secretary until his recent promotion.

Similarly, the NPF has approved the appointment of Assistant Commissioners of Police to head Zonal Intelligence Departments (ZIDs) and State Intelligence Departments (SIDs) nationwide. The IGP emphasized that by entrusting ACPs with the responsibility of heading SIDs, his administration aims to infuse these units with leadership that possesses a blend of operational experience, strategic thinking, and a deep commitment to maintaining law and order. This step is expected to result in sharper intelligence operations, more effective crime prevention, and an overall elevation of our law enforcement standards.

In the same vein, a delegation of scholars from the Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin comprising the founder, Dr. Abdulraheem Oladimeji, OFR, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Noah Yusuf, and other respected officials, paid a courtesy visit on the IGP at the Force Headquarters, Abuja recently. They expressed the intention to partner with the Nigeria Police College of Intelligence in Kwara State, which is a hub for training and research in intelligence-related disciplines. They also offered to provide special degree-awarding courses for participants of Senior Command Courses at the Police Staff College, Jos. The IGP, while directing the DIG in charge of Training and Development to interface with them towards developing a memorandum of understanding, expressed his determination for the college to immediately commence activities, with the goal of boosting the NPF’s intelligence capacity and nurturing a new generation of intelligence professionals.

The Inspector-General of Police has reiterated that the Police is poised to evolve in an ever-changing landscape, noting that upscaling the FID underscores the unwavering dedication of the NPF to excellence in policing and ensuring the safety and security of citizens. He congratulated DIG Habu Sani on his posting to Head the FID and tasked him with readiness to intensify his contributions to the IGP’s policing vision.