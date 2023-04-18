From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has ordered the withdrawal of the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde with immediate effect.

Barde, was redeployment following the controversy surrounding the yet-to-be concluded supplementary governorship elections held last Saturday in the state.

To ensure sanity in the electoral process, the IGP has ordered that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa, report to Adamawa State for election security of the yet-to-be concluded supplementary governorship poll.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, said the IGP is committed to a free and fair process.

According to Adejobi, “The IGP has given directive that the commissioner of police on election security in Adamawa State, CP Barde should pull out of Adamawa State and the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa to proceed to Adamawa immediately, to go and supervise election and provide necessary information and ensure that the process is a success.”

He further stated that the IGP has yet to receive any letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking the probe and prosecution of its embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa Ari.