From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the assessment of officers of the Traffic Warden Service of the Nigeria Police Force for possible promotion to their next ranks.

The gesture the IGP, said is in continuation of his drive to ensure the elevation of deserving police officers to their next ranks on their number of years in service, experience, and qualification, and his unwaveringly dedication to ensuring robust and equitable career progression within the service.

The statement reads; “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, in continuation of his drive to ensure the elevation of deserving officers of the Force to their next ranks on the basis of years in service, experience, and qualification, and his unwaveringly dedication to ensuring robust and equitable career progression within the Nigeria Police Force, has ordered the assessment of officers of the Traffic Warden Service of the Nigeria Police Force as part of the pre-condition for promotion to their next ranks.

The Traffic Wardens Service whose ranking differ from that of regular officers in line with Part XV of the Police Act 2020, are tasked with the general control and direction of motor traffic on the highway, assisting pedestrians to close roads, controlling vehicles stopping or parking in unauthorized places, and control, regulation and enforcement of laws relating to road traffic in Nigeria.

The commitment of the Inspector-General of Police to ensuring proper career progression in the Nigeria Police Force is evident through the establishment of a transparent promotion system, emphasis on training and capacity building, provision of professional development opportunities, and the promotion of a conducive work environment. These initiatives collectively empower officers to reach their full potential, enhance their capabilities, and contribute effectively to the safety and security of the nation.