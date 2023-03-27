From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, is set to meet with Commissioners and above in Abuja.

The conference stated for ten o’clock and holding at the Goodluck Jonathan Peace Keeping Center, is being attended by Deputy Inspectors General of Police(DIGs), Assistants Inspectors General of Police(AIGs), police management teams and top police officers.

Top on the agenda for the conference includes an interactive session with the press, IGP’s lecture, general election reviews, electoral offenses recorded, misconduct of police personnel among other crucial matters.

Details later…