From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division NA and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General AE Abubakar has disclosed that about 300 special troops have landed in the State as part of efforts to addressing the senseless killings in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Duo were gave their assurances on Wednesday during a separate visit to the the Executive Governor of Plateau State at the new Government House Little Rayfield in Jos.

According to the GOC, “As I’m talking to you, almost 300 troop special force have arrived that we intend to use for the operation. In addition to that, we have also gotten critical combat component as MRA, Gun truck as well as motorcycles.

“These we are going to deployed to ensure we restored normalcy in the region. I will say that for now we have skirmishes here and there. But normalcy has returned to Mangu, the town and is busy and bobbling, socioeconomic activities has continued to thrive.”

He siad the operation is covering the Council area which has about “11652 square kilometers, with a population of almost 256,000 population as at the last census. It has almost 72 villages, 22 communities and so the expand is large with inaccessible terrain.”

In a related development, the Ag. Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has visited Plateau State for an on the spot assessment of the unfortunate development that claimed so many lives in the state.

He said the Nigerian Police is committed to ending the bloodshed and urged the Governor to give them the necessary cooperation to succeed in the mision of having a peaceful Plateau.

The Police Boss said there are three factors fueling the lingering conflict in Plateau State, “the factors are combination of political, social and economic. Today I’m here to put heads together.

“I believe the criminals are not more than us, we are far more than them, they’re united in their cause and I want us too to be united in our own cause too and fight them.”

Governor Mutfwang while responding to the security chiefs separately said Plateau State is not ready to loose it’s good name as the Home of Peace and Tourism, he expressed readiness to work with the security agencies for the progress of the State.

“Your proactive posture has endare confidence on the hearts of Plateau people. You came and did not wait for formalities but move straight to work.

“In the last 10 years plus, no body was caught and tried. I want to assure you that when the right criminals are arrested, we as a government will ensure the prosecution.”

“We as a government are determined not to loose the status of Plateau state as the home of peace and tourism.

“You’re a man of your words, you said you will send us additional men and we saw that come to fusion. We are ready to cooperate with you and other security agencies to put this to an end.” he stated

The IGP had a stakeholders meeting at the Officers Mess where he obtained some vital information from stakeholders who also made suggestions on way forward in ending the conflict in the state

The Police Boss amidst tight schedules upon visit was also in Mangu LGA where he met with stakeholders late Wednesday’s evening at the Palace of the Mishkaham Mwagavul Da. John Putmang Hirse and urged locals not to take the law into their hands. But should always report any happenings to the law enforcement agencies and he will ensure justice is attained.