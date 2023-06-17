From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment of the newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) to various departments and formations across the country.

Under the new arrangement, Ciroma is now the supervising DIG for the North East, while DIG Mba assumes a supervisory role over the South-East geo political zone.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi in a statement issued in Abuja, said “the IGP approved the posting/redeployment of 17 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to various commands and formations.

They include AIG Zone 10, Sokoto, AIG Abubakar Lawal; AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri, AIG Abdul Umar; AIG Zone 7 Abuja, AIG Williams Adebowale; AIG Armament FHQ Abuja, AIG Shettima Zanna; AIG Zone 17, Akure, AIG Ebong Eyibio Ebong; AIG Maritime Lagos, AIG Adepoju Ayinde Ilori and AIG FCID Annex Kaduna, AIG Okon Okon Effiong.

Others are AIG Zone 9 Umuahia, AIG Echeng Eworo Echeng; Commandant Staff College, Jos, AIG Susan Ukpanukiema Horsefall, AIG DFA FHQ Abuja, AIG Bankole Lanre Sikiru; AIG Zone 11, Osogbo, AIG Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju, AIG FEDOPS FHQ Abuja, AIG Odama Paul Ojeka.

Also redeployed are AIG Forensic, AIG Shehu Gwarzo, AIG R&P, FHQ Abuja, AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, AIG FCID Alagbon Lagos, AIG Yahaya S. Abubakar, AIG Zone 1 Kano, AIG Umar M. Sanda, and AIG CTU FHQ Abuja, AIG Ede Ayuba

“The Inspector-General of Police has, therefore, charged the senior police officers to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for rights of citizens in their new places of assignment.

“He equally tasked them to pursue the task of ensuring public safety and security in their AORs with renewed vigour.”