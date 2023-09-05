From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The acting Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, have announced the deployment of the newly promoted Deputy inspectors General of Police(DIGs), and Assistant Inspectors Generals of Police(AIGs)to their news offices.

Under the new arrangement, DIG Bala Ciroma is now the head Department of Finance and Administration, DIG Frank Emeka Mba to the Department of Training and Development, and DIG Habu A. Sani, to head the Force Intelligence Bureau. DIG Usman D. Nagogo is now to head the Department of Logistics and Supply, DIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro, Department of Information and Communication Technology, DIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, to Department of Research and Planning, while DIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji is head of Department of Operations.

Force public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the IGP also approved the posting of AIG Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju, as the Force Secretary, AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, head Police Mobile Force, AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, to Zone 16 Yenagoa, AIG Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, head Police Cooperative, and AIG Benjamin Okolo Nebeolisa, to AIG Department of ICT.

The statement added that the IGP charged the newly posted and redeployed senior officers to entrench professionalism in their respective Departments, Commands, and Formations while prioritizing human security and people-centric policing services.

