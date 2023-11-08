The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed three Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to oversee security arrangements for Saturday’s governoship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this at a media briefing in Abuja.

The DIGs include Frank Mba (Imo), Habu Sani (Kogi) and Daniel Sokari-Pedro ( Bayelsa).

Adejobi said the deployment of the senior police officers was in line with the committment of the force to ensure neutrality and enhance effective supervision of personnel, deployed for the election.

He said it was targeted to add a layer of supervision to the security arrangement to guarantee that the election meet the highest standards of transparency and credibility.

The spokesperson for the police said the force had deployed adequate personnel and assets ahead of the election.

Adejobi said the IG had ordered a restriction of vehicular movement on roads, waterways and other forms of transportation, from 12:01 a.m., to 6:00 pm on Nov. 11 in the affected states.

“Those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Accredited Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters and others on election duty are exempted from the restriction,” he said.

He said the restriction of movement on the election day in the affected states was part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure and conducive environment for the conduct of election.

Adejobi said it was also aimed at ensuring public order management, safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing.

“On that note, residents and travelers in the neighboring states should note and plan their movements to avoid any untold hardship during the election period,” he said.

He said the I-G had warned security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

Adejobi said anyone found flouting the directive would be severely sanctioned.

He said only security personnel deployed for election duties were permitted to be within and around the designated election booths and centres.

According to him, the ban on the unauthorised use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates and tinted glasses is still in force.

He warned that violators would be sanctioned appropriately.