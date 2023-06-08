From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has commended members of the National Assembly for passing the Police Pension Board Bill and the Nigeria Police Force College, Training School and Institution (Establishment) Bill.

The IGP described the passage of the two critical bills as a milestone achievement that will have a positive impact on the country’s policing.

The IGP, in a statement signed by the Force’s public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, said the bills will help standardise the training capacity of the police force, enhance productivity, and address the recurring pension-related challenges faced by police retirees.

He said the removal of the Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme and the establishment of the NPF Pension Board was particularly highlighted as welcome developments. The IGP believes that these measures will be instrumental in alleviating the hardships faced by police retirees.

Acknowledging the determination and perseverance of the National Assembly in passing these crucial bills, the Inspector-General of Police also expressed gratitude to well-meaning Nigerians for their support and concern, which played a significant role in the bills’ progress. He is confident that the bills will soon receive the President’s assent for full implementation.