By Christopher Oji

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved the deployment of seven Deputy Inspetors-General of Police(DIGs),and five Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to departments, Commands and formations.

Force Public Relations Officer(FPRO),ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, yesterday in Abuja, said the deployments followed the recent promotion of deserving officers to the rank of DIG by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Adejobi, said the newly deployed DIGs are : Mr.Bala Ciroma, Finance and Administration, Mr.Frank Mba, Training and Development, Mr. Habu Sani, Force Intelligence Bureau, and Mr. Usman Nagogo, Logistics and Supply.

He said others are: Mr. Daniel Sokari-Pedro, Information and Communication Technology, Mr. Ibrahim Ka’oje, Research and Planning and Mr. Ede Ekpeji, Operations.

Adejobi said the AIGs are Oladimeji Olanrewaju, Force Secretary, Yekini Ayoku, Police Mobile Force, Idris Dauda, Zone 16 Yenagoa, Oyediran Oyeyemi, Police Cooperative and Benjamin Nebeolisa, ICT.

Adejobi said the IGP had urged the newly posted and redeployed senior officers to entrench professionalism in their areas of responsibility.

Egbetokun ,also urged them to prioritise people-centric policing and ensure the protection of lives and properties.