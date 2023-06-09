From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, psc(+), has appointed a new commissioner of police for Abia State. He is Commissioner of Police Kenechukwu Onwuemwlie. The IGP, has also approved the appointment of CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, to the Force Headquarters as the Commissioner of Police, Special Protection Unit.

CP Kenechukwu, a graduate of Psychology from Anambra State University, was enlistee into the Nigeria Police Force in 1992, and has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Ogun, Imo, FCT, Plateau, and Kaduna State Commands.

He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria, including Policy, Strategy and Leadership Course (PSLC), NIPSS Kuru, Jos; International Course for Police Officers (China) amongst others.

CP Mustapha is a graduate of the prestigious Bayero University Kano (BUK), where he obtained a B.Sc (Hons) in Sociology. He equally holds a Masters degree in law and criminal justice from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria. He has also attended several management and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria.

A statement by the force public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, said the Inspector-General of Police charged the Senior Police Officers to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for rights of citizens in their new places of assignment. He equally tasked them to pursue the task of ensuring public safety and security in their AORs with renewed vigor, while calling on the Government and good people of Abia state to lend their support to the new Commissioner of Police in his new post.