From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Citizens Observers Hub have advised Plateau State Governor Elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang to shun praise-singers and sycophants roving around him for favours and focus on shopping for the best brains who will help him to deliver the high expectations of Plateau people.

Convener, Citizens Observers Hub and Executive Director, CYPA Africa, Amb. Chris Iyama in an open letter to Plateau State Governor-Elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and a copy issued to Journalists in Jos, Plateau State.

He said Citizens Observers Hub is a coalition of civil society organizations working on credible Elections and deepening democratic Governance in Nigeria.

“You must be mindful of the fact that most of those visiting at this point may just be praise-singers and sycophants who harbour future requests and favours. We urge you to be blind to praise-singers, deaf to sycophants while sourcing for the best brains into the right offices in your cabinet to facilitate delivery of the expectations of Plateau people.”

He encouraged Mutfwang to hit the ground running and deliver tangible dividends of democracy within the first hundred days in office to demostrat his capacity and leadership competent.

Iyama explained that the cream of personalities the Governor-Elect would assemble into his cabinet would be a reflection of his intellectual prowess and and quest to bequeath good governance for the development and advancement of Plateau.

“We implore you to hit the ground running without delay in order to save time and attract the goodwill of the electorates. This proposition is drawn from the failures of previous administrations arising from delays in constitution of a cabinet and other key executive and administrative positions and thus, wasted time on internal politicking on who gets what, where the person came from, and the office to be occupied.

“Time is of essence, hence you must begin implementing your blue prints for Plateau State from the first day you assume office to ensure that Plateau people do not experience the pains and frustrations the outgoing administration brought on the State for eight (8) years.

He stated further “It is important to look at those critical projects like the National Library – Abattoir Connecting Bridge and road networks which the outgoing administration refused to complete throughout their eight (8) years in office. This project, when completed, will ease traffic and make navigation easy for Plateau people within Jos Metropolis.

“We wish to also bring to your attention the dilapidated state of the most used in-road into Plateau State, the Kuru-Riyom road linking Plateau State to Kaduna State. We kindly request that you use your influence to enable the repair and/or dualization of the road while considering other funding options and raw materials in road construction.

“As evident by security and safety reports issued by government agencies, the road has become a death trap in relation to fatal accidents and security breaches. In addition, as contained in your Policy Thrust, there is need to immediately revamp the state security outfit, the ‘Operation Rainbow’ to quickly dominating trouble spots, flash points and security risk areas in our rural communities.

“This is important to ensure that lives and property are protected proactively and not reactionary responses after the damage has been done. There is a ready army of young people who can be integrated to protect lives and property. You will recall how young people applied the same motivation and endurance in resisting attempts to manipulate results at various collation centres.” He noted.

Iyama prayed for Mutfwang to work towards fulfilling his mandate for Plateau people and said that the group will not fail to raise the red flags when things are not going towards the expected direction of the people.