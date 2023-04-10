From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Group, Arewa Defenders Forum (ADF) has cautioned politicians seeking elections under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State not to worry over a “syndicate of fraudsters” parading themselves as elections monitors.

The Forum alleged that there is a faceless observation group going about the state spreading mischief and misinformation campaigns against the governorship candidate of the APC and other respected party leaders in the state.

The Chairman of the Forum, Bilya Sani Goronyo said in a statement on Monday evening described the group as a “bunch of hungry, idle hirelings in the service of election losers, spreading falsehood for peanuts in Sokoto ahead of supplementary elections in which their paymasters look set to lose.

“The fake, impersonating group in the State has in its diabolical scheme claimed to have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the conducts of the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, and leader of the APC in the State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, during the 2023 general elections held on February 25 and March 18, 2023”.

Goronyo noted that the bulk of the contents of the said petition by the opportunistic group hinged on threats to security in the state, calling on the security agencies to note where blame would ultimately lie in the event of any breach of peace.

“The activities of this faceless group of hungry people are sponsored and fully financed by the PDP and its failed government in the state.

“We call on the security agencies to take urgent action to checkmate these agents of destabilisation.

“We also call the APC and its candidates to remain steadfast and resist the temptation to be distracted and to be less amenable to propaganda and misinformation campaign as victory is ultimately assured”, Gonroyo cautioned.