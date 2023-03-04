By Ephraim Nwosu

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo says he is looking forward to winning every available trophy with Al-Hilal at the end of this season’s campaign.

Al-Hilal has the chance to win two trophies before the campaign is out, starting with the Asian Champions League.

Earlier this month, Al-Hilal reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup only to lose 5-3 to Real Madrid.

Speaking during an exclusive chat with Saturday Sun from his base in Saudi Arabia, the former Manchester United and Watford striker who bagged four goals last week disclosed that after missing the opportunity of being a world champion, they have shifted focus on winning the Asian Champions League having thrashed Al-Duhail of Qatar 7-0 to set up a final clash against Urawa Reds of Japan.

Said he:”It’s a dream I hope to achieve. As always, I want to win as many trophies as possible. Now we have the Super Cup, after then, the league. When you join a team like Al-Hilal, you only think of winning everything. I look forward to making history at Al-Hilal. Hopefully, this year will be like the last. But we must fight for it.”

The erstwhile Udinese goal poacher has been in fine form this term thus attracting interest from Spanish La Liga and French Ligue 1 clubs ahead of the summer transfer window and could be making a return to European football once again. He last played for a European team when he joined Manchester United in the 2020/21 season.

Ighalo arrived Al – Hilal from domestic rivals, Al Shabab in January, 2022 for a fee in the region of 2.9 million euros and his one-and-a-half year contract with the club ends June 30, 2023 with an option to extend for a further year. Despite the constant speculations over his future and apparent interest from the European clubs, Ighalo says he is happy in Saudi Arabia.

“What you hear is all about transfer speculations. It’s normal. But so far so good, I am enjoying my career with Al-Hilal. The fans have been so wonderful and supportive hence they deserve to be rewarded. We will cross the bridge when we get to it. For now, I am happy here. I want to focus with my club and achieve my goals, “he summed up.

Ighalo, 33, is on course to enjoy his best season since joining Al-Hilal netting 11 league goals from 10 matches and one assist in this season’s campaign to keep their title defence on track.