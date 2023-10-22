…Calls on Police, DSS, NSCDC, military to tackle fragile security breaches

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Following resurgence of herdsmen killings of farmers in Oyo and Ogun States, Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, has called on security agencies to put an end to the menace in the two states, and other states in the South West, before the situation will get out of hand.

The call followed the recent ambush and killing of security agents, who were trying to restore normalcy to Iwere-Ile in Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State, where herdsmen reportedly killed a farmer in his farm, after grazing their cattle on his plantation.

Igboho, in a statement he personally made available to journalists in Ibadan on Sunday, urged the security agencies to act swiftly, before the situation gets out of hand.

He expressed his concern over the recent pockets of skirmishes between some rogue herdsmen and farmers, adding that it must be addressed urgently to prevent the disruption of the peace of agrarian settlements.

Igboho, however, appealed to the governors of Oyo and Ogun States to deploy more security agents to all flashpoints, where there is an increase in herdsmen and farmers clashes for peace to reign.

While commending the efforts of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to ensure peace and healthy development in their respective states, Igboho challenged the heads of security agencies to act fast before the situation worsens.

He warned herdsmen killing people in any part of the South West to vacate their communities within seven days, adding that the Yoruba believe in peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, regardless of tribe, religion and political cleavages.

The agitator also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ensure and guarantee the safety of lives and property, particularly farmers in Nigeria, to avoid any act that can further push up the prices of food and other edible commodities.

His words: “We are calling on the Police, the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Army to address the fragile security breaches now before the situation gets out of hand.

“We are saddened that the killings of our farmers innocently eking their living have started rearing its ugly head again. This worrisome development calls for sober reflection bearing in mind the current hardship in the country.

“The recent ambush and killing of operatives of Amotekun Security Corps, including other security agents who were trying to restore normalcy in Iwere-Ile community after the suspected Fulani herdsmen have murdered our kinsmen in Iwere-Ile must be investigated and the culprits must be made to face the music.

“While we commend Oyo State governor, Engineer ‘Seyi Makinde and his counterparts in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for their efforts to ensure peace and healthy developments in their respective states, we are challenging the heads of security agencies to act now before the situation worsen.

“However, while we believe in the peaceful coexistence in Nigeria regardless of tribe, religion and political cleavages, we are issuing a-seven day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen killing our people in any part of South West to vacate our communities now. This warning is very important. We are not going to take laws into our hands, but they must leave.

“For now, we have belief in the capability of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to ensure and guarantee the safety of lives and properties, particularly farmers in Nigeria. We must not tolerate any act that can further push up the prices of food and other edible commodities.

“We are also appealing to Oyo and Ogun State governors to as a matter of urgency deploy more security agents and architectures to all the flashpoints where there are increase in Fulani herdsmen/Farmers clashes for peace to reign.

“Nigerians and our farmers in agrarian settlements need security presence now so that they can engage in small or large scale farming activities for food production. These killings must stop now for the benefit of all.”