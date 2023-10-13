From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Following the release of Yoruba agitator,Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho by the Federal Government, Igbo youths,leaders in the South East have renewed the call for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties(CUPP) Chief Ikenga Ugochinyere in his on view believed the Federal government should have reasoned with the popular views of the people on his release by political solution.

He also blamed the former administration of Muhammadu Buhari for the continuous detention of Kanu . However, he has called for calm urging the people to wait for the outcome of the supreme court judgment next mmonth .

“There is no problem again,his case would be decided in few weeks by the supreme court ,let’s wait for its decision ,we lknow that a court has already ordered that he should be released ,his release is long overdue ,this is a problem caused by the former administration of Muhammadu Buhari “. Ugochinyere said.

However, in its own reaction, the Igbo National Council(INC) led by Chilos Godsent described the release of Igboho and the continued detention of Kanu as a lopsided justice.

He said “The Igbo National Council INC was pleased when we received the news of the Release of Sunday Igboho from solitary confinement, also we have expected that the gesture will be extended to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been incarcerated for more than three years in DSS Cell in Abuja against the order of the Court of Appeal to Release him.

“In view of the above, the Igbo National Council INC will see the release of Sunday Igboho as lopesided Justice motivated by Ethnic Sentiment and bias.

“Without prejudice, the Igbo National Council INC Worldwide is calling on the federal government of Nigeria to respect the order of Court of Appeal by the immediate and unconditional Release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”. Godsent stated.

Godsent also believe that his release will douse the insecurity in the South East. ” INC also believe that the unconditional Release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will impact positively in addressing the Insecurity Ravaging the South East Region of Nigeria.

Similarly, Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has attributed the release of Igboho to one of the marginalisation of the people of the South East.

President General of COSEYL,Goodluck Ibem said “It amounts to selective justice to release Igboho leaving Nnamdi Kanu in detention.

“FG marginalization and maltreatment of Igbo is the reason for the call for a referendum by IPOB.

“We are very aware that the Federal Government played a significant role to secure the release of Sunday Igboho from detention in Benin republic.

“It’s amounts to selective justice for the federal government to facilitate and secure the release of Sunday Ighoho from detention leaving Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is an agitator like Sunday Igboho.

“Agitation is not a crime under the law. It is the rights of any citizen who feels shortchanged or aggrieved to agitate for his or her rights.

“The insecurity in the South East geopolitical zone is because of the unlawful incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu and the marginalization of the people of South East in the scheme of things.

“We call on President Tinubu to as a matter of urgency release the leader of the Indigenous people Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the same way the FG facilitated the release of the President Tinubu’s brother and tribesman Sunday Ighoho from Beninese authorities.

“What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. The people of South East are earnestly waiting to receive their son Nnamdi Kanu in their alms.

“His release is paramount to restore the peace and security which has eluded the South East zone for this long years”. Ibem said.