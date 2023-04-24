…say respect to rule of law first step to genuine repentance.

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s request of forgiveness from Nigerians during the Ramadan period.

President General of the Igbo youth group, Goodluck Ibem in a statement asked President Buhari to show through repentance by releasing IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu before asking for forgiveness from Nigerians.

Ibem said “Anyone who is genuinely asking for forgiveness must first of all repent from doing what is wrong and do the right thing by obeying the rule of law and respect the fundamental human rights of fellow citizens”.