From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo Youth under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has send a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the demolition of Igbo houses in Rockview Estate in Ajao,Lagos State.

President General of the Igbo group,Goodluck Ibem said he is worried over the singling out of the Igbo in the demolition exercise.

He also claimed the houses under demolition were owned by landlords loyal to the Labour Party(LP).

Ibem said the group was irked by lack of notice by the Lagos State government and demolition of their properties.

In his warning, Ibem said “Governor Sanwu-Olu is gradually building up anarchy and a war which might consume the entire Nation. We warn him to retrace his step and stop forthwith the demolition of Igbo houses in Lagos State.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Governor Sanwu-Olu to order before he throws the country into anarchy and lawlessness.

“Nigerians no matter the tribe are constitutional empowered by law to live in any state or community of their choice and that law to bigger than Sanwu-Olu and his partners in crime to change overnight.

“We call on the United Nations and the international community to immediately intervene while also placing a visa ban on Governor Sanwu-Olu and his partners in this wickedness against humanity.