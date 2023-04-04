From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) have sympathised with the former governor of Abia State and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over the demise of his beloved wife Dr Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu.

COSEYL in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, described her loss as Her death is truly “painful and a loss too many and a rare gem.”

“The news of her passing came to us as a rude shock. It is really devastating to receive such sad news at a time she is mostly needed by her children and family,” Ibem stated.

“She was indeed a blessing to ndi Abia when her husband served as governor of Abia State and her services and dedication towards the advancement of humanity will be greatly missed.

“We call on the husband Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, her children and family members to take heart and take solace in the fact that she lived a life worthy of emulation,” Ibem stated.