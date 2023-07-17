•wants it extended to Kanu

… Military Might Can’t Solve Insecurity In Igbo land

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL) has backed the the recent statement credited to the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima maintaining that the military can not solve the insecurity problems in the North East except by applying a “non- kinetic solution”.

President General of the Igbo youth group, Goodluck Ibem in a statement he released to newsmen in Owerri on Monday said the Vice President’s claim is most applicable to the security situation in the South East and noted that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu who is still being held by the Department of State Service (DSS) can get same treatment to calm the insecurity challenges in the zone.

Ibem said “By all standards, it is an open knowledge that the detention of Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody is unlawful and an illegality which we expect the President to do the needful by unconditionally releasing him as ordered by the court.

“The statement by Vice President Kashim Shettima that military might cannot solve crisis in Northeast but using non-kinetic solution, addressing grievances and social exclusion will end crisis is a confirmation that the insecurity in South East is caused as a result of the disobedience to court order releasing Nnamdi Kanu and the marginalization of the South East zone from the scheme of things in the nation.

“Shettima’s Statement has provided the leadway to what should be done to stop the sit- at-home and insecurity ravaging the South East.

“What is good for the goose is also good for the gander, since Shettima has come up with a workable approach towards solving insecurity in Northeast, we demand that the same approach be adopted to solve the security challenge in the South East region.

“Militarization of the South East under the guise of stopping sit-st-home or insecurity when the Federal Government knows what to do by obeying the Court of Appeal judgement releasing Nnamdi Kanu is a sinister motive to exterminate Igbo youths for voting for the Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi in the last Presidential elections.

“It is an open knowledge that President Tinubu has started clamping down on those that did not vote or support his Presidential ambition and South East is on top on his list.

“If President Tinubu decides to disregard the Court of Appeal judgement releasing Nnamdi Kanu from detention which will bring peace and security in the region and decides to unleash the military on the region, it then means he is on a vendetta mission on the people of Southeast for voting for Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“Unless we want to engage in an endless war of attrition, there cannot be a military solution to the crisis in the South East. There has to be a non-kinetic solution to the insecurity in the South East as recommended by Vice-President Kashim shettima for the resolution of crisis in the Northeast.

“We therefore call on President Tinubu to obey the Court of Appeal judgement releasing Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody because adherence to the rule of law is panacea to peace, harmony and security in the nation”. Ibem stated.