… Says he’s a leader Par Excellence.

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the aegis of the (Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has thrown their weght behind Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who has accepted to lead the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone,Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Speaking during a courtesy call to Chief Iwuanyanwu in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Thursday, the group’s President General, Goodluck Ibem and Comrade Ogbonnaya Obasi, Director Of Mobilization said he is the best man for the job.

They said Iwuanyanwu is the only man that has made numerous sacrifices in the past for Igboland.

The group recalled how he gave $2 million dollars in 1985 for the building of Owerri Airport which was the first Airport in South East, employment of Igbo sons and daughters in his numerous companies among other philanthropic gestures he has extended to the less privileged.

Ibem, the group leader said “Iwuanyanwu is one of the exceptional and outstanding amongst the Igbo; a philanthropist par excellence, massive employer of labour, robust and hearty creative thinker, accomplished and inspiring engineer of repute, astute business mogul, industrialist and perspicacious politician.

“He is economically stable and viable.

He has a presidential stature and clout. He has a robust intellect and a mind of his own and he has the courage to defend Igbo interest at all times”. Ibem said.

He also added “He has the courage to channel Igbo interests to the President of Nigeria or any other office both nationally and Internationally without compromises. He will place Igbo interest above self interest or any other interest.

“We call on all and sundry to support this man of honour as he takes Ndigbo to greater heights”. Ibem stated.