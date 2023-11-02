From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youth groups under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), have condemned the attack on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, by some alleged miscreants during a protest in Imo State on Wednesday.

President of the youth groups Goodluck Ibem and Publicity Secretary Okey Nwaoru in a statement released to newsmen on Thursday have also backed the threat by the union to press home their demand.

According to the youths, the strike will serve as a deterrent to others in future.

He said “It is very shameful and unfortunate that such vicious, barbaric and villainous attack will be committed against Labour leaders and their members under a democratic setting where freedom of speech and freedom to association is enshrined in our constitution.

“A situation where thugs and the police are unleashed against innocent people exercising their constitutional rights as Nigerians is quite worrisome.

“We demand for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those thugs and the police officers involved in this show of shame.

“We call on all Nigerian Labour Unions and workers to immediately embark on an industrial action/strike over this brutality against Nigerian labour leaders and their workers to serve as deterrent. An injury to one is an injury to all.

“We warn that this should be the first and last time Nigerian labour leaders and their workers will be attacked for exercise their constitutional rights as enshrined in our constitution.”