Says he’ll usher in a progressive National Assembly

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has thrown its weight behind Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s aspiration to lead the Upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The Igbo youths in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, on Monday, had declared their support for Kalu after their open votes which they noted earned him a landslide victory.

According to Ibem “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu became the South East consensus candidate for the position of the Senate President after an open voting by the youth group from South East, he won in a landslide”.

He continued: “As a representative of our people in South East, we have the mandate of our people to do their wish and bidding. We present Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the consensus candidate by the people of South East for the position of Senate President.

“This adoption of Senator Orji Kalu for the position of the Senate President by our people is a confirmation that we reject in its entirety the position of the Deputy Speaker purportedly zoned to South East before now.

Explaining, Ibem further maintained “Senator Kalu is a successful businessman who did very well as a private businessman before joining politics and he is a team player who respects agreements reached with others at any given time. He never reneges on agreements. He is true to his words.

“There is no day it is said or heard anywhere that Senator Orji had issues with anyone based on an agreement he had without fulfilling what was agreed upon. This shows that, if elected by distinguished Senators of the 10th Senate, it will be a rancour-free Senate that will give full cooperation to the President for the overall interest and benefit of Nigerians”. Ibem stated.

He also added “As the Senate Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, he did his job dutifully by maintaining discipline and order in the Senate which is his assignment in the Senate. The Senate Chambers was really what it should be under him as a Chief Whip. He is truly a team player.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is fully prepared and equipped to lead the Senate and he will deliver on the goods.

“Senator Orji is a ranking Senator, an experience Lawmaker with a great passion for sponsoring bills that will better the lives of Nigerians, a parliamentarian of great repute who never missed any of the Senate sitting because of his love for the progress and development of the nation.

While explaining further their support for Kalu, Ibem said “In 2019, Senator Orji contested for Senate President and he was asked to wait till 2023 which he agreed as a party man. He worked assiduously for his party, the APC in the South East.

“The APC presently has 2 Governors, 7 Senators and State House of Assembly Members-Elect. Now is the time to honour the agreement made to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in 2019 by the APC to make him Senate President in 2023.

“We implore that the words of the APC should be her bound because that is the only true part to go. One of the main attributes of democracy is keeping to the promise made and we want the APC to keep to her promise.

“We urge all Senators to vote for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as Senate President and Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari as Deputy Senate President for the development and progress of our dear nation.

“Under Senator Orji as Senate President and Senator Abdul’aziz Yari as Deputy Senate President, the Senate will make laws that will truly improve the lots of Nigerians,” Ibem stated.